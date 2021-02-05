Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Harsh wind chill with blowing and drifting snow

Bitter cold temperatures in the teens feel like -5°
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TODAY:

Tracking additional snow showers on the radar this morning along with bitter cold temperatures. Wind chills will be in the single digits and below zero in some spots.A cold afternoon under mostly cloudy skies with lake effect snow possible in our Michigan communities.

TONIGHT:

Bitter cold overnight. Lows in the single digits with cloud cover thickest overhead in Berrien and Cass Counties. With clear skies over our Indiana communities, it may be even colder to start your weekend.

TOMORROW:

Afternoon highs reach the middle teens as the Polar Vortex arrives from the Arctic Circle! We’re in for an intense snap of cold weather through the weekend and into the week ahead.

