Advertisement

Elkhart Public Library locations reopening

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - All Elkhart Public Library locations are reopening for browsing, beginning Monday.

Masks and social distancing will be required for all visitors.

Guests will also be asked to keep their library use to 30 minutes, unless they have an appointment for specific business.

The Dunlap and Cleveland locations, however, are still closed due to renovations.

If you want to use the computers at the libraries, you’ll have to make an appointment.

Hours for the libraries will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and 2 to 6 p.m. for Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

For Thursdays, they’ll be open from 9 a.m. to noon, and 2 to 7 p.m.

Saturdays, they’ll only by open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart
The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
Indiana Toll Road reopens after fatal crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

car crash
Pedestrian stuck and killed by motorist
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Roxy
Gary Sieber
Gary Sieber celebrates 40th anniversary at WNDU
Keeping up with your pet’s dental health is always important.
Pet Vet: Pet Dental Health
Silver Alert declared for Mary Allen.
Silver Alert declared for 77-year-old Terre Haute woman