Elkhart Public Library locations reopening

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - All Elkhart Public Library locations are reopening for browsing, beginning Monday.

Masks and social distancing will be required for all visitors.

Guests will also be asked to keep their library use to 30 minutes, unless they have an appointment for specific business.

The Dunlap and Cleveland locations, however, are still closed due to renovations.

If you want to use the computers at the libraries, you’ll have to make an appointment.

Hours for the libraries will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and 2 to 6 p.m. for Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

For Thursdays, they’ll be open from 9 a.m. to noon, and 2 to 7 p.m.

Saturdays, they’ll only by open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

