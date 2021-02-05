Advertisement

Edwardsburg’s Drew Bidwell honored with Scholar Athlete Award

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Edwardsburg senior football player Drew Bidwell has been named the National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete award recipient.

The honor is given to an athlete who dominates on the field as well as in the classroom.

Bidwell has a 3.99 GPA and scored a 1560 on his SATs.

Bidwell was the Eddies swiss army knife. As an all-state linebacker and stud running back, Bidwell helped lead the Eddies to semi-state this year.

Bidwell is the only Michigan football player to win this award.

Edwardsburg head coach Kevin Bartz says he talked to the head of the award committee and after watching game film of the candidates, the committee said it wasn’t even close, Bidwell was the unanimous choice.

