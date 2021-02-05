DeBrincat helps Blackhawks beat Hurricanes 6-4

CHICAGO (AP) - Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the third period, helping the Chicago Blackhawks edge the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4. Patrick Kane had a goal and three assists for the Blackhawks, who bounced back nicely after losing 4-3 to the Hurricanes in a shootout Tuesday night. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists, and Mattias Janmark finished with a goal and an assist. DeBrincat snapped a 4-4 tie when he converted a backhand off a rebound 12:22 into the third.

