Advertisement

DeBrincat helps Blackhawks beat Hurricanes 6-4

DeBrincat snapped a 4-4 tie when he converted a backhand off a rebound 12:22 into the third.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the third period, helping the Chicago Blackhawks edge the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4. Patrick Kane had a goal and three assists for the Blackhawks, who bounced back nicely after losing 4-3 to the Hurricanes in a shootout Tuesday night. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists, and Mattias Janmark finished with a goal and an assist. DeBrincat snapped a 4-4 tie when he converted a backhand off a rebound 12:22 into the third.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

COVID-19 Schools
Quarantine guidelines are changing for Indiana schools starting Monday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Slushy Snow turns to Ice Overnight as Frigid Air Blasts in...
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
One chip is are about the size of a grain of rice and it’s injected into the hand.
Microchip bill once again on mind of Indiana lawmakers
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

Freeman had several interviews, including in the SEC at LSU, but decided Notre Dame was the...
Marcus Freeman is grateful for opportunity to be the Notre Dame defensive coordinator
Brey likes what he sees, and wants to see more of it.
Mike Brey hopes defensive mentality does not change
Freeman says there might be some differences in techniques and where players line up in his...
Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman doesn’t expect many changes in defense
Edwardsburg senior football player Drew Bidwell has been named the National Football Foundation...
Edwardsburg’s Drew Bidwell honored with Scholar Athlete Award