Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine protocols after testing positive for virus

By Carly Miller
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are digging deeper into the protocols for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after being infected with the virus.

A woman from La Porte reached out to 16 News Now and said she was turned away from receiving her COVID-19 vaccine because she had tested positive for the virus within the last 90 days.

The La Porte County Health Department confirmed they are not giving the COVID-19 vaccine to those who have tested positive for the virus within the last 90 days and said this is based on guidance from the state.

“That individual is believed to have immunity to COVID and the repeat COVID infection, whereas, somebody who has not had the infection should get the vaccine before a person who already has some sort of immunity. So, it’s not a contraindication. It has more to do with the supply we are provided from the state,” Nurse Practitioner and La Porte County Health Dept COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Site Manager Peggy Rose said.

In St. Joseph County, Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says the health department’s vaccine site would offer the shot as long as the person was symptomatically recovered and hadn’t received monoclonal antibodies.

“We would encourage all the other vaccine sites in the county to do the same. Again, particularly if you have a warm body in front of you who meets the eligibility requirements, then there’s no good reason to turn them away either,” Dr. Fox said.

The state’s website says, “You may delay your shot 90 days, but you do not have to wait 90 days after infection to get your vaccine (shot). You may get a vaccine (shot) as soon as your isolation period is over and your symptoms are gone.”

The CDC website says “While vaccine supply remains limited, persons with recent documented acute SARS-CoV-2 infection may choose to temporarily delay vaccination, if desired, recognizing that the risk of reinfection, and therefore the need for vaccination, may increase with time following initial infection.”

If you are planning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but have tested positive for the virus within the last 90 days, it is important to check with your local health department beforehand to see if you will be able to receive the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart
The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
Indiana Toll Road reopens after fatal crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

car crash
Pedestrian stuck and killed by motorist
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Roxy
Gary Sieber
Gary Sieber celebrates 40th anniversary at WNDU
Keeping up with your pet’s dental health is always important.
Pet Vet: Pet Dental Health
Silver Alert declared for Mary Allen.
Silver Alert declared for 77-year-old Terre Haute woman