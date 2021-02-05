COVID-19 vaccine protocols after testing positive for virus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are digging deeper into the protocols for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine after being infected with the virus.

A woman from La Porte reached out to 16 News Now and said she was turned away from receiving her COVID-19 vaccine because she had tested positive for the virus within the last 90 days.

The La Porte County Health Department confirmed they are not giving the COVID-19 vaccine to those who have tested positive for the virus within the last 90 days and said this is based on guidance from the state.

“That individual is believed to have immunity to COVID and the repeat COVID infection, whereas, somebody who has not had the infection should get the vaccine before a person who already has some sort of immunity. So, it’s not a contraindication. It has more to do with the supply we are provided from the state,” Nurse Practitioner and La Porte County Health Dept COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Site Manager Peggy Rose said.

In St. Joseph County, Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says the health department’s vaccine site would offer the shot as long as the person was symptomatically recovered and hadn’t received monoclonal antibodies.

“We would encourage all the other vaccine sites in the county to do the same. Again, particularly if you have a warm body in front of you who meets the eligibility requirements, then there’s no good reason to turn them away either,” Dr. Fox said.

The state’s website says, “You may delay your shot 90 days, but you do not have to wait 90 days after infection to get your vaccine (shot). You may get a vaccine (shot) as soon as your isolation period is over and your symptoms are gone.”

The CDC website says “While vaccine supply remains limited, persons with recent documented acute SARS-CoV-2 infection may choose to temporarily delay vaccination, if desired, recognizing that the risk of reinfection, and therefore the need for vaccination, may increase with time following initial infection.”

If you are planning to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but have tested positive for the virus within the last 90 days, it is important to check with your local health department beforehand to see if you will be able to receive the vaccine.

