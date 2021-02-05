COVID-19 cases are trending down, but why?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The number of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations have been trending downward across Indiana and here at home.

We’re taking a look at the numbers and learning why we’re seeing this trend.

“You know, we’ve got the Super Bowl coming up, there’s an opportunity for lots of transmission,” Dr. Mark Fox with the St. Joseph County Department of Health says. He has seen cases drop but fears another spike in cases coming down the road.

Students returning to college, gatherings, parties, more contagious variants of the virus are all still a concern. The potential for a COVID-19 spike is there, but right now we’re seeing the numbers drop. The state reporting over 8,000 cases at the beginning of December, and just 1,529 from February 4th.

So what’s going on?

“You know, I think it’s a combination of things. There’s a group of people who have been pretty careful all along following all the mitigation strategies, that’s part of it. I think the vaccine accounts for part of it. About just under 10% of the county now has received at least their first dose,” Dr. Fox says.

Unconfirmed cases in the community could cause immunity for some for around 90 days.

“They might still be gathering in ways that are unsafe but they have that protection so they’re not getting infected,” Dr. Fox adds.

A closer look at St. Joseph County, there were 183 positive cases reported on January 13th and just 52 reported for February 4th.

For District Two in St. Joseph County and some of the surrounding areas, the state reports 214 hospitalized back on January 1st and just 63 as of February 4th.

St Joseph Health System is relaxing their visitor policy. Patient’s can have one visitor per day who is COVID negative and free of COVID symptoms. They must be 18 or older and wear a mask. End of Life situations allow for two visitors. However, visitors are only allowed for non-COVID-19 patients.

Could all these trends mean we are near the end of the pandemic?

“Things will get worse before we really round that final corner. So I don’t think the finish line is quite in sight,” Dr. Fox says.

As mentioned Dr. Fox had some concern about Super Bowl parties going into the weekend, just a reminder to everyone to be safe out there and not let your guard down.

