Advertisement

Concerns about winter weather

By Monica Murphy
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are plenty of people in Michiana with concerns about the winter weather.

People have asked where the homeless will go during the day since libraries are now closed.

Mayor James Mueller’s administration said there are some community centers open, such as the Charles Black Community Center, Howard Park, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and O’Brien Fitness Center.

Homeless advocates said they would like to see something more permanent from the city and have approached Mueller about it.

“I have worked in conjunction with other homeless advocates today and we were all trying to get through to express our concerns and to press the urgency...For homeless people who have nowhere to go, the extreme cold poses a very danger to them, not only for their health, but for those who are already sick and obviously with COVID being out there and it’s flu season,” said Director of Michiana Five for the Homeless, Debby Applegate.

Mueller’s administration said: “During the day, people can stop by any of the community centers to warm up. Venues Parks and Arts Community Centers are available during normal hours for residents who need to warm up.”

• Charles Black Community Center - 3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 46619

◦ Monday – Thursday: 9am – 8pm, Friday: 9am – 3pm

• Howard Park Event Center – 219 S. St. Louis Blvd., South Bend, IN 46616

◦ Monday – Friday: 8am – 8pm, Saturday & Sunday: Noon – 8pm

• Martin Luther King Jr Community Center - 1522 Linden Ave, South Bend, IN 46628

◦ Monday – Thursday: 9 am – 9 pm, Friday: 9am – 6:30pm

• O’Brien Fitness Center – 312 E. Walter St., South Bend, IN 46614

◦ Monday – Friday: 8am – 9pm, Saturday: 8am – 4pm, Sunday: 9am – 2pm

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Schools
Quarantine guidelines are changing for Indiana schools starting Monday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Slushy Snow turns to Ice Overnight as Frigid Air Blasts in...
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
One chip is are about the size of a grain of rice and it’s injected into the hand.
Microchip bill once again on mind of Indiana lawmakers
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

The 2021 Magical Ice Fest gets underway in St. Joseph, Michigan this weekend.
The 2021 Magical Ice Fest is this weekend
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WNDU to briefly turn off transmitter early Sunday morning
Blowing and drifting snow continuing to cause delays Friday
First Alert Weather: Harsh wind chill with blowing and drifting snow
Blowing and drifting snow causing Friday morning delays
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-5-21 First Alert Weather