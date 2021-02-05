Concerns about winter weather

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are plenty of people in Michiana with concerns about the winter weather.

People have asked where the homeless will go during the day since libraries are now closed.

Mayor James Mueller’s administration said there are some community centers open, such as the Charles Black Community Center, Howard Park, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and O’Brien Fitness Center.

Homeless advocates said they would like to see something more permanent from the city and have approached Mueller about it.

“I have worked in conjunction with other homeless advocates today and we were all trying to get through to express our concerns and to press the urgency...For homeless people who have nowhere to go, the extreme cold poses a very danger to them, not only for their health, but for those who are already sick and obviously with COVID being out there and it’s flu season,” said Director of Michiana Five for the Homeless, Debby Applegate.

Mueller’s administration said: “During the day, people can stop by any of the community centers to warm up. Venues Parks and Arts Community Centers are available during normal hours for residents who need to warm up.”

• Charles Black Community Center - 3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 46619

◦ Monday – Thursday: 9am – 8pm, Friday: 9am – 3pm

• Howard Park Event Center – 219 S. St. Louis Blvd., South Bend, IN 46616

◦ Monday – Friday: 8am – 8pm, Saturday & Sunday: Noon – 8pm

• Martin Luther King Jr Community Center - 1522 Linden Ave, South Bend, IN 46628

◦ Monday – Thursday: 9 am – 9 pm, Friday: 9am – 6:30pm

• O’Brien Fitness Center – 312 E. Walter St., South Bend, IN 46614

◦ Monday – Friday: 8am – 9pm, Saturday: 8am – 4pm, Sunday: 9am – 2pm

