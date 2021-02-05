Advertisement

Buttigieg hosts first event as Secretary of Transportation, encourages mask wearing

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNDU) - Today, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg held his first official event as transportation secretary.

Buttigieg met with transit and rail workers at Washington D.C.’s Union Station.

He thanked them and addressed the need for funding to support public transportation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Buttigieg also discussed the importance of President Biden’s federal mask mandate, saying it will “save lives by helping to control the transmission” of covid-19.

“As you know, health and safety is the Biden/Harris administration’s number one priority and therefore also the number one priority of the Department of Transportation. The science is very clear: Face coverings stop the spread of virus transmission and science-based measures are essential to preventing and defeating COVID-19,” he said.

Buttigieg went on to highlight President Biden’s “American rescue plan,” saying “it’s what the American people expect.”

