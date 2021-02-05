Bitter Cold has Arrived...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BITTER COLD AND A BIT OF SNOW... The Arctic air is here to stay for at least a week and a half to 2 weeks. After that, it should still be cold, but we may see a moderating trend the last week of February. Maybe if we get all this bitter cold out of our system, it’ll warm up in March. We can hope, can’t we?!? As for snow, we’ll track systems across the country every 2 or 3 days, most of them weak. So there will be at least a chance for some snow each day in the 10 day forecast...

Tonight: Windy and quite cold! Clear south, but a bit of lake snow in Michigan. Low: 8, Wind chills: 0 to -10, Wind: W 12-22

Saturday: Becoming cloudy again...light snow arriving by evening. High: 16, Wind: W 8-16

Saturday night: Light snow ending south, then a few lake-effect snow showers north. Total accumulations 1″- 2″, except up to 3″ in lake-effect areas north. Low: 6

Sunday: Clouds and some sunshine with lake-effect snow showers and flurries ending. Quite cold again! High: 12

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.