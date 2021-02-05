Advertisement

Bitter Cold has Arrived...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BITTER COLD AND A BIT OF SNOW... The Arctic air is here to stay for at least a week and a half to 2 weeks. After that, it should still be cold, but we may see a moderating trend the last week of February. Maybe if we get all this bitter cold out of our system, it’ll warm up in March. We can hope, can’t we?!? As for snow, we’ll track systems across the country every 2 or 3 days, most of them weak. So there will be at least a chance for some snow each day in the 10 day forecast...

Tonight: Windy and quite cold! Clear south, but a bit of lake snow in Michigan. Low: 8, Wind chills: 0 to -10, Wind: W 12-22

Saturday: Becoming cloudy again...light snow arriving by evening. High: 16, Wind: W 8-16

Saturday night: Light snow ending south, then a few lake-effect snow showers north. Total accumulations 1″- 2″, except up to 3″ in lake-effect areas north. Low: 6

Sunday: Clouds and some sunshine with lake-effect snow showers and flurries ending. Quite cold again! High: 12

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart
The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
Indiana Toll Road reopens after fatal crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
National Weatherperson's Day - Thanks Mike Hoffman
National Weatherperson's Day - Thanks Mike Hoffman
Blowing and drifting snow continuing to cause delays Friday
First Alert Weather: Harsh wind chill with blowing and drifting snow
Blowing and drifting snow causing Friday morning delays
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-5-21 First Alert Weather