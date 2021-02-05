Advertisement

Authorities arrest woman accused of giving instructions to Capitol rioters

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities have arrested a Pennsylvania woman who they say used a megaphone to give instructions to rioters during the Capitol insurrection.

Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

She admitted in an interview with the New Yorker that she was the woman seen on video giving directions to other rioters on where to go inside the Capitol building to avoid police barricades. Powell implied she was trying to help direct people so fewer individuals would be hurt or killed.

Prosecutors want to detain her because they say she is a flight risk and “a danger to any other person or the community.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of S. Main Street in Elkhart.
One dies after shooting in Elkhart
The St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a severe crash on Crumstown Highway.
St. Joseph County FACT investigating fatal crash
Indiana Toll Road reopens after fatal crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

car crash
Pedestrian stuck and killed by motorist
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Riot aftermath: Still-shaken lawmakers, troops stand guard
More charges for members of extremist groups involved in the Capitol riots. (Source: CNN...
Charges continue for extremist group members
Acting DC Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman makes statement on riots and the officers...
DC Capitol police chief makes statement about insurrection response
Inmates yell from broken windows at the St. Louis Justice Center, known as the city jail, on...
Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows