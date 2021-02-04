Woman celebrates 106th birthday with song

Ind. (WNDU) - One resident at Miller’s Merry Manor is celebrating her 106th birthday today.

The nursing home celebrated Amelia’s big day with some socially distanced entertainment.

Quentin Flagg has been singing to her every year since her 100th birthday.

But amid the pandemic, Flagg sang to her outside of the nursing home today via cell phone.

“Since Covid they…it’s been kind of not great birthdays and things so we thought this would be, and she’s 106. He is her favorite, she loves him. She’s got pictures in her room of him and he sang to her clear back to when she was 100. That’s her birthday gift is Quentin Flagg”

On behalf of everyone here at WNDU, happy birthday to you, Amelia!

