Wintry BLAST Overnight!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BITTER COLD COMING... Here comes a BLAST of winter! We’ll see snow, mixed at times with sleet and drizzle, especially south, through the evening. Temperatures will be near freezing early this evening, then fall rapidly after 11pm or so. By Friday morning, everything will be frozen solid with temps in the mid teens and wind chills near zero. And the bitter cold continues through the next 7 days, with even more frigid air expected after that. Get ready for the worst of winter over the next 3 weeks...

Tonight: Periods of snow, mixed with drizzle at times, this evening. Windy and turning MUCH colder overnight! Low: 15, Wind: Becoming W 15-30

Friday: Windy and bitterly cold with a bit more lake-effect snow. Total (mainly tonight) ranging from 2″ south to as much as 5″ north. High: 18, Wind: W 15-30

Friday night: Variably cloudy and even colder with spotty lake-effect snow. Low: 8

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold...a chance of snow, mainly late. High: 16

