Will new state safety recommendations impact Michiana schools?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana schools have new recommendations for keeping kids safe in the classroom while trying to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on Indiana schools.

The state is changing their recommendations for keeping students safe in the classroom, but whether these recommendations are adopted or not is up to the school districts.

“Data from individual school in the state across the US indicate it is rare for student infections to occur from exposure in the classroom when all parties are masked. That data shows only about 3 to 5 percent of infections occur in classrooms,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says.

There’s no longer a requirement to quarantine or contact trace if students and staff remain at least three feet apart and wear a mask at all times.

Here are the updates to quarantine recommendations. The state says 14 days is still the safest option.

However, a 10-day quarantine is recommended if a person exposed to COVID-19 never developed symptoms and wears a mask at all times in school.

A seven day quarantine is recommended if a negative nasal swab test is provided on day 4, 5 or 6, or a negative rapid test on day 8 when the student returns to school.

“As we have talked with schools we have found the majority have only been able to achieve a distance of three feet to four feet between students and classrooms. This has not resulted in increased cases,” Dr. Box says.

So what do these recommendations mean for Michiana schools? I reached out to some of the school districts to learn more.

Elkhart Community schools says “We are analyzing what this means for Elkhart Schools given that it is a change in guidance from what our county health department has been advising. There needs to be increased clarity about meal times and athletics. We are awaiting further guidance from the Elkhart County Health Department and will be continuing with our current practices until we have clarification. Our superintendent attends a weekly meeting on Wednesday morning with county officials and the county health officer. We anticipate more information between now and then and will maintain our current practices until we have those recommendations.”

John Glenn Schools provided this information in a letter that went to staff:

“Dear JG Team,

I hope this email finds you well! Thank you so much for all of your ongoing hard work in support of our students and families.

I just wanted to take a moment and comment on some information that was released yesterday by the Indiana State Department of Health. There appears to be some confusion about what they announced, and how that impacts us at JGSC.

1. These updated recommendations are NOT drastically different then what they have previously provided.

2. The main difference is related specifically to the idea of “close contacts” in a classroom setting only.

a. The change is a reduction from 6ft of social distance down to 3ft of social distance.

b. This ONLY refers to a traditional classroom setting with everyone properly masked.

c. It does NOT apply to activities, cafeteria, and other congregate settings.

Please remember that regardless of what the ISDH announces. I will personally work with the local health departments, the admin/union teams, and the School Board BEFORE any changes to our current protocols take place.

As such, the only item that has recently changed in our current procedures is the allowance of spectators at our events up to 25% venue capacity. This is an increase from our family members and essential staff only phase.

Nothing else has changed at this time. Nothing will change until the stakeholders noted above have been consulted, and a team decision is made about what is best for JGSC.

I am proud of how we have handled this school year and how much on-campus school we have been able to provide to our community. I want to continue to make sure we follow the best local plans to keep our buildings open, and kids in school, as well as our students’ ability to participate in activities beyond the school day.

I hope this provides some clarity for everyone. As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to me, as well as your building team, and grade level leadership with questions.

Kindest Regards,

C. Winchell”

South Bend School Corporation has a committee meeting Friday to look at possible changes.

Penn Harris Madison Schools says there are no changes planned, and if there are changes parents will be notified.

These recommendations from the state go into effect Monday, we’ll see if any changes are made in Michiana.

