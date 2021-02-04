‘Voice of Notre Dame sports’ Jack Nolan announces his retirement

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A familiar face to Irish fans and local TV viewers is retiring from his role as the voice of Notre Dame sports.

Jack Nolan, a staple of Notre Dame broadcasts for the last four decades, has decided to retire at the end of this year’s men’s basketball season.

Many of you may remember, Jack worked here at WNDU for more than twenty years before joining Notre Dame full-time, he first anchored sports in the 80s, then added our Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts to his duties in the 90s.

We’re thrilled for our friend Jack and his wife Rhonda Brown, who once anchored here with him.

Congratulations on your retirement.

