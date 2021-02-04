Veterans center presented with $5,600 check

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Airport Authority Board presents a $5,600 check to the Robert Miller Senior Veterans Center today.

The funds were raised from South Bend International Airport’s annual Bears in the Air program, which provides teddy bears to children in local hospitals.

Last year’s program was held virtually amid the pandemic, but it still brought in more than 1,400 teddy bears.

And now, the program will benefit local veterans.

“This year was a virtual event and so we weren’t able to participate as we have in years past, but it’s still so heartening to know that the community still supports us and wants to be able to make sure that our veterans are well cared for,” says Lani Vivirito, chief policy and resource officer.

Bears in the Air has provided more than 12,000 teddy bears to kids in the last nine years.

