State money sought to help fund future improvements at Four Winds Field

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The state of Indiana is being asked to help fund future improvements at South Bend’s baseball stadium.

For 20 years, a portion of state sales and income taxes generated by the tenant team were placed in a special account to fund stadium improvements.

That so-called Professional Sports Development Fund paid for the relocation of the fan entrance to center field, and to install turf, but the fund expired in 2017.

Today South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin asked Indiana lawmakers for the fund be re-instated.

“Major league baseball is also asking for certain improvements in the ball parks whether it be in lighting or facilities, facilities not only for male players but also female participants in the game whether it be umpires, perhaps future players in the future but also for administrators,” Berlin says.

Proposed legislation would re-instate the fund in South Bend and cap the amount of proceeds that could be set aside at $2 million a year.

Such funds to help the development of pro sports teams are already in place in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.

