Advertisement

Saint Joseph Public Schools superintendent resigns

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WNDU) - After a year and half, Thomas Bruce is out as the Saint Joseph Public Schools Superintendent.

Our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium say Bruce, who was hired in July of 20-9, submitted his resignation letter to the school board this morning.

According to their website, his decision is a “matter of his personal privacy” and did not stem from any allegations or misconduct.

His resignation is effective tomorrow.

The assistant superintendent will take over his duties.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Schools
Quarantine guidelines are changing for Indiana schools starting Monday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Slushy Snow turns to Ice Overnight as Frigid Air Blasts in...
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
One chip is are about the size of a grain of rice and it’s injected into the hand.
Microchip bill once again on mind of Indiana lawmakers
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

The 2021 Magical Ice Fest gets underway in St. Joseph, Michigan this weekend.
The 2021 Magical Ice Fest is this weekend
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WNDU to briefly turn off transmitter early Sunday morning
Blowing and drifting snow continuing to cause delays Friday
First Alert Weather: Harsh wind chill with blowing and drifting snow
Blowing and drifting snow causing Friday morning delays
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-5-21 First Alert Weather
There are plenty of people in Michiana with concerns about the winter weather. People have...
Concerns about winter weather