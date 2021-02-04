Saint Joseph Public Schools superintendent resigns

Mich. (WNDU) - After a year and half, Thomas Bruce is out as the Saint Joseph Public Schools Superintendent.

Our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium say Bruce, who was hired in July of 20-9, submitted his resignation letter to the school board this morning.

According to their website, his decision is a “matter of his personal privacy” and did not stem from any allegations or misconduct.

His resignation is effective tomorrow.

The assistant superintendent will take over his duties.

