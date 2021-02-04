Advertisement

Proposed compact for table games passes first step

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A proposed compact between the State of Indiana and the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians cleared its first hurdle this morning in the state legislature.

Lawmakers must ratify the agreement that would allow the tribe to run table games at its South Bend casino.

The senate appropriations committee approved the compact by a vote of 12 to one after very little debate and no controversy.

The lone no vote was said to be based on a moral objection to gaming.

The compact now moves onto the full senate floor for further consideration.

The compact calls for the state to receive eight percent of the net revenue from slot machines at the Four Winds.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Schools
Quarantine guidelines are changing for Indiana schools starting Monday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Slushy Snow turns to Ice Overnight as Frigid Air Blasts in...
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
One chip is are about the size of a grain of rice and it’s injected into the hand.
Microchip bill once again on mind of Indiana lawmakers
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

The 2021 Magical Ice Fest gets underway in St. Joseph, Michigan this weekend.
The 2021 Magical Ice Fest is this weekend
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WNDU to briefly turn off transmitter early Sunday morning
Blowing and drifting snow continuing to cause delays Friday
First Alert Weather: Harsh wind chill with blowing and drifting snow
Blowing and drifting snow causing Friday morning delays
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-5-21 First Alert Weather
There are plenty of people in Michiana with concerns about the winter weather. People have...
Concerns about winter weather