Proposed compact for table games passes first step

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A proposed compact between the State of Indiana and the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians cleared its first hurdle this morning in the state legislature.

Lawmakers must ratify the agreement that would allow the tribe to run table games at its South Bend casino.

The senate appropriations committee approved the compact by a vote of 12 to one after very little debate and no controversy.

The lone no vote was said to be based on a moral objection to gaming.

The compact now moves onto the full senate floor for further consideration.

The compact calls for the state to receive eight percent of the net revenue from slot machines at the Four Winds.

