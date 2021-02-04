One injured, one arrested in Berrien County shooting

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is injured and another is in custody after a shooting at a Berrien County business.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Metro by T-Mobile store in the 2000 block of S. M-139.

Police found a 40-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds who was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland for treatment of serious injuries.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspect, who had run away from the scene. There was a brief chase on foot and a struggle before police arrested a 35-year-old Benton Harbor man. He is facing several charges, including assault with intent to murder.

