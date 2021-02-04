Advertisement

One injured, one arrested in Berrien County shooting

One person shot at the Metro by T-Mobile in Berrien County.
One person shot at the Metro by T-Mobile in Berrien County.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:27 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is injured and another is in custody after a shooting at a Berrien County business.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Metro by T-Mobile store in the 2000 block of S. M-139.

Police found a 40-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds who was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland for treatment of serious injuries.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspect, who had run away from the scene. There was a brief chase on foot and a struggle before police arrested a 35-year-old Benton Harbor man. He is facing several charges, including assault with intent to murder.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Schools
Quarantine guidelines are changing for Indiana schools starting Monday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Slushy Snow turns to Ice Overnight as Frigid Air Blasts in...
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
One chip is are about the size of a grain of rice and it’s injected into the hand.
Microchip bill once again on mind of Indiana lawmakers
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

The 2021 Magical Ice Fest gets underway in St. Joseph, Michigan this weekend.
The 2021 Magical Ice Fest is this weekend
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WNDU to briefly turn off transmitter early Sunday morning
Blowing and drifting snow continuing to cause delays Friday
First Alert Weather: Harsh wind chill with blowing and drifting snow
Blowing and drifting snow causing Friday morning delays
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-5-21 First Alert Weather
There are plenty of people in Michiana with concerns about the winter weather. People have...
Concerns about winter weather