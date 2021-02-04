Advertisement

Michigan reports 74* more COVID-19 deaths, 1,358 more cases Thursday

There have been 14,778 deaths and 565,251 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 14,778 deaths and 565,251 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 74* more COVID-19 deaths and 1,358 more cases on Thursday.

There have been 14,778 deaths and 565,251 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 32 more coronavirus deaths and 1,383 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 63* more coronavirus deaths and 1,203 new cases were reported.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths and 2,066* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (02/01/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 30th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,033 per day.

Berrien County has had 198 (+0) deaths and 11,016 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 57 (+0) deaths and 3,799 (+23) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 77 (+2) deaths and 4,481 (+4) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Schools
Quarantine guidelines are changing for Indiana schools starting Monday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Slushy Snow turns to Ice Overnight as Frigid Air Blasts in...
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
One chip is are about the size of a grain of rice and it’s injected into the hand.
Microchip bill once again on mind of Indiana lawmakers
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

Members of the Missouri House -- some wearing masks, and other not -- huddle closely in...
Virus outbreaks stoke tensions in some state capitols
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
The White House COVID-19 response team gives an update on COVID cases and the vaccine rollout....
FEMA to help with vaccine rollout
Doctors and nurses struggle to save lives in one Texas hospital that is nearing ICU capacity...
Texas hospital deals with surge of COVID-19 patients
The Transportation Security Administration says a first mask offense is $250 and can grow to...
Violate new TSA mask requirement and it could cost you