Medical Moment: Delirium or dementia?

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Is it delirium or dementia?

In today’s Medical Moment, how to spot the differences in your loved ones.

More than five million people in the U.S. are living with dementia.

However, it’s commonly misdiagnosed as delirium, which can delay treatment.

Martie Salt has ways you can tell the difference.

Dr. Kahn also reports that COVID-19 has sent delirium rates skyrocketing.

Up to 75 percent of COVID patients have been affected by delirium.

