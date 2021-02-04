Advertisement

Making sure your furnace is ready for the cold temperatures

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we approach these frigid temps, it’s important to make sure your furnace is ready to handle the weather.

James Olesen, the project manager at Home Comfort Experts, says you should change your furnace filter if you have not done so in a while.

If you typically keep your home cooler when you are gone and raise the thermostat several degrees when you get home, you may want to avoid doing that during this cold stretch because it can cause extra stress on your furnace.

If you are having problems with your furnace, do not wait to make that call.

“That metal clinging noise that you’ve never heard before is not going to fix itself. That electrical burning smell from a motor starting to fail is not going to fix itself,” Olesen said. “As soon as you know there’s a problem, call. I promise you it’s going to be busy; we’re going to be busy. We’re going to have techs out running 24 hours a day.”

The technicians at Home Comfort Experts always follow COVID-19 protocols when inside your home.

