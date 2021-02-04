Local colleges join effort to provide tuition-free college to Michiganders

NILES, Michigan. (WNDU) - It’s every student’s dream: free college tuition.

“If someone told you that you can get free college tuition, what would your reaction be?” 16 News Now asked Lake Michigan College Admissions & Recruitment Director Jeremy Schaeffter Thursday.

“I’d be excited to know that I wouldn’t have potential student loan debt or other costs,” Schaeffter replied.

Fortunately for the majority of over 4 million Michiganders, that dream can now become a reality thanks to the new launching of the Michigan Reconnect.

“This news that the governor announced on Monday, this a bi-partisan effort. We don’t hear too many bi-partisan efforts that get done anymore but this is one, Michigan Reconnect. It opens the door for adult students, those who are 25 years and or older, to get essentially free to tuition,” Southwestern Michigan College President Joseph Odenwald says.

The $30 million program is the largest tuition assistance effort in state history.

It’s designed to pay the cost of tuition and offer skills scholarships, to eligible adults who want to pursue an associate or skills certificate at their in-district community college.

To be eligible, Michiganders must be at least 25 years or older, a resident for a year or more, have a high school diploma, and have not yet completed a college degree.

But Odenwald explains, Reconnect scholarships are also available to eligible adults who are already enrolled in their community college as well.

“Having this program is going to help them continue and finish and be less likely to have to stop out because of a financial hurdle. It’s not just going to bring new people in, it’s going to help people get the finish line.”

The program offers to pay off any remaining tuition or mandatory fees of any current eligible student, giving others a fresh start and a second chance.

“Every person in the state that improves, improves the state as a whole and it improves the communities and just really creates a higher quality of life throughout. I think that’s the crocks of it is getting people something to better themselves and better the community is irreplaceable,” Schaeffter says.

Michigan Reconnect is scheduled to fully effective by the summer of 2021.

For more information on how you can receive free college tuition through the Michigan Reconnect program, or details on how to sign up, click here.

