Indiana reports 37 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,403 more cases Thursday

Indiana health officials are reporting 37 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,403 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.5%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,541 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 11,231 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 633,690 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

(Today’s total deaths include 1,507 historical deaths identified through an audit of 2020 and 2021 COVID death records and test results.)

Wednesday: 36 more coronavirus deaths and 1,480 new cases were reported. 1,582 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 65 more coronavirus deaths and 1,567 new cases were reported. 1,624 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 1,733 new cases were reported. 1,594 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 46 more coronavirus deaths and 2,647 new cases were reported. 1,725 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 28,207 (+111) cases and 482 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,814 (+38) cases and 394 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,441 (+31) cases and 188 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,254 (+9) cases and 98 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,226 (+19) cases and 97 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,365 (+4) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,809 (+2) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,704 (+8) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,006 (+3) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

