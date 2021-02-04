Advertisement

Indiana lawmakers could seize sway over governor’s orders

The Flag of Indiana
The Flag of Indiana(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana legislators would gain the authority to immediately overrule any public health emergency orders issued by the governor under a proposal advanced by lawmakers.

The move to give the Republican-dominated Legislature greater oversight of those orders comes amid conservative discontent about the coronavirus-related executive orders that GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb has issued in the past 11 months.

The proposal endorsed Thursday by an Indiana House committee would allow legislative leaders to call lawmakers back to Indianapolis for a special session at any time after the governor has issued any statewide emergency order, including for epidemics or other situations.

