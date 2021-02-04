Advertisement

‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out

The Brothers Osborne hold 7 Grammy nominations
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love Benefit Concert at Marathon Music Works on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Nashville, TN.(Amy Harris | Source: Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
(Gray News) – TJ Osborne of the Brothers Osborne came out publicly this week.

The 36-year-old made the announcement in a Time article: T.J. Osborne Is Ready to Tell His Story.

“I’m ready to put this behind me,” Osborne told the magazine. “I’m very comfortable being gay.”

With the article, he becomes the only openly gay artist signed to a major country label, according to Time.

His announcement comes with the support of his brother – and Brothers Osborne bandmate – John. He told Time he had been out to family and close friends for years.

“He’s taken one of the most important steps of his entire life and he’s doing it in front of the entire world. He’s always had my support,” John Osborne said on Instagram.

“It’s an honor to call him my brother. He’s a beautiful, amazing human being: so talented, so caring, so giving. It’s an honor to have a member of my family be a part of the LGBTQIA community. Proud of you, TJ. Love you, man.”

The Brothers Osborne has seven Grammy nominations since releasing its debut album “Pawn Shop” in 2016.

The band’s best known for its songs “Stay a Little Longer” and “It Ain’t My Fault.”

