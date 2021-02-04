Advertisement

Historical treasures found in hidden attic of old building

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An upstate New York man got more than he bargained for when he bought a building for his law office - an attic full of priceless photographs.

David Whitcomb says he didn’t even know the building in Geneva had an attic.

He discovered it when he went to change a light bulb and noticed the drop ceiling looked odd.

Using just the flashlight on his phone, Whitcomb climbed into an access panel and found a treasure trove of framed pictures and photography equipment.

One of those pictures was a portrait of suffragist leader Susan B. Anthony taken by photographer James Hale in 1905.

It’s the same photo that was licensed to the Susan B. Anthony Memorial Association and sold on postcards.

Other photos and glass negatives found in the attic suggest the building was used by Hale.

He was known for photographing leaders in the women’s rights movement and President Grover Cleveland’s fiancée.

Whitcomb is getting some of the glass negatives developed to see what other history he might uncover.

Whitcomb says he felt like he was in the movie “The Goonies” when he found the attic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Schools
Quarantine guidelines are changing for Indiana schools starting Monday
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Slushy Snow turns to Ice Overnight as Frigid Air Blasts in...
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
One chip is are about the size of a grain of rice and it’s injected into the hand.
Microchip bill once again on mind of Indiana lawmakers
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities...
Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who barricaded in home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Fiercely divided House kicks Greene off both her committees
The 2021 Magical Ice Fest gets underway in St. Joseph, Michigan this weekend.
The 2021 Magical Ice Fest is this weekend
Greene says the House stripped her constituents of their voices by removing her from two...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on free speech
The U.S. will build factories to produce surgical gloves, supply coordinator Tim Manning...
White House task force aiming to make surgical gloves in the US