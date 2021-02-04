Advertisement

Former Stanford forward Maya Dodson transfers to Notre Dame

Dodson is immediately eligible to play starting next season.
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Stanford forward Maya Dodson announced on Tuesday that she will transfer to Notre Dame and play basketball for Niele Ivey and the Fighting Irish.

Dodson played three seasons for the Cardinal before opting out of her senior season.

The forward missed the first 24 games of her junior season while recovering from a left foot injury. She did play the final nine games where she averaged 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and one block per game.

