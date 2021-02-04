Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Slushy Snow turns to Ice Overnight as Frigid Air Blasts in...

Snow, occasionally mixed with drizzle, continues this evening, but much colder air blasts in here overnight, creating icy conditions that will last into Friday morning
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY (Thursday evening/Friday morning)

(UPDATED 11:45pm) BITTER COLD SWEEPING IN OVERNIGHT! The cold front came through at about 10pm, and temperatures are plunging. By morning, I would expect temperatures to be in the mid-teens and wind chills below zero. that means everything that was water, or slush, or heavy snow, last evening will be solid ice. It might be tough to get off of sidewalks and driveways, and it will be slick to drive on, obviously. So be careful...

Tonight: Windy and MUCH colder overnight with light snow at times. Another coating to 1″ in most areas. Low: 15, Wind: W 15-30

Friday: Windy and bitterly cold with a bit more lake-effect snow. Additional snow of a coating to 1″, mainly in northern areas. High: 18, Wind: W 15-30

Friday night: Variably cloudy and even colder with spotty lake-effect snow. Low: 8

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold...a chance of snow, mainly late. High: 16

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Schools
Quarantine guidelines are changing for Indiana schools starting Monday
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
One chip is are about the size of a grain of rice and it’s injected into the hand.
Microchip bill once again on mind of Indiana lawmakers
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

The 2021 Magical Ice Fest gets underway in St. Joseph, Michigan this weekend.
The 2021 Magical Ice Fest is this weekend
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WNDU to briefly turn off transmitter early Sunday morning
Blowing and drifting snow continuing to cause delays Friday
First Alert Weather: Harsh wind chill with blowing and drifting snow
Blowing and drifting snow causing Friday morning delays
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-5-21 First Alert Weather
There are plenty of people in Michiana with concerns about the winter weather. People have...
Concerns about winter weather