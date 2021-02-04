First Alert Weather Day: Slushy Snow turns to Ice Overnight as Frigid Air Blasts in...

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY (Thursday evening/Friday morning)

(UPDATED 11:45pm) BITTER COLD SWEEPING IN OVERNIGHT! The cold front came through at about 10pm, and temperatures are plunging. By morning, I would expect temperatures to be in the mid-teens and wind chills below zero. that means everything that was water, or slush, or heavy snow, last evening will be solid ice. It might be tough to get off of sidewalks and driveways, and it will be slick to drive on, obviously. So be careful...

Tonight: Windy and MUCH colder overnight with light snow at times. Another coating to 1″ in most areas. Low: 15, Wind: W 15-30

Friday: Windy and bitterly cold with a bit more lake-effect snow. Additional snow of a coating to 1″, mainly in northern areas. High: 18, Wind: W 15-30

Friday night: Variably cloudy and even colder with spotty lake-effect snow. Low: 8

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold...a chance of snow, mainly late. High: 16

