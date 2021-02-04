Bendix Esports Arena ready for play

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bendix Esports Arena is ready for play.

The new arena features a 36 PC gaming center, Nintendo and Xbox gaming stations and a 600-seat theater capable of hosting events.

The new venture also includes partnerships with Bethel University and the South Bend Lions soccer club to utilize the space for practice and competition.

“This is one of a kind really when it comes to the capacity we have and gaming and e-sports. the hope is that we are starting to attract a portion of the multi-billion dollar industry that exists in e-sports and internationally,” says Aaron Perri, exec director of South Bend Parks and Arts.

The arena officially opens tomorrow.

You can make reservations to play online.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.