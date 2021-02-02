Advertisement

Markkanen, LaVine lead way as Bulls beat Knicks 110-102

Lauri Markkanen scored 30 points, Zach LaVine scored 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks 110-102.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Lauri Markkanen scored 30 points, Zach LaVine scored 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks 110-102. Markkanen delivered another blistering performance coming off a season-high 31-point outing. The 7-footer from Finland nailed six 3-pointers. LaVine hit a 3 and hit two free throws during a game-ending 10-2 run. Coby White scored 13, including a tiebreaking 3. Thaddeus Young added 13 points eight rebounds and eight assists. Julius Randle led New York with 23 points. Alec Burks scored 18. Immanuel Quickley added 16 points. But the Knicks lost for the fifth time in six games.

