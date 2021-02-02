Advertisement

Lake effect snow Tuesday morning with a rain/snow mix developing later this week

Arriving Arctic blast of air into the weekend
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:56 AM EST
TODAY:

Cloud cover will allow some communities WEST of US31 to wake up warmer. Otherwise, wake-up temperatures are in the teens with a wind chill in the single digits. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon as temperatures rise into the low 30s. A light breeze continues from the north with a slight chance of lake effect snow showers in Berrien, La Porte, and Starke Counties.

TONIGHT:

A deep freeze overnight with low temperatures in the middle teens. Partly cloudy skies with a harsh wind chill in the single digits.

TOMORROW:

Dry conditions with highs in the middle 30s. A bright & sunny day.

A rain/snow mix arrives Thursday with potential snow accumulation early Friday.

The coldest weather of the season arrives Sunday-Tuesday next week with highs in the single digits and overnight lows dipping below zero.

Arctic Blast on the Way...