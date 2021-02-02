Bremen small business shares concerns amid pandemic

BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - We are hearing from a small business owner in Bremen who says she is worried about businesses like her own that aren’t able to qualify for financial assistance.

“This is a place where you feel at home. You’re comfortable, and that’s what we really focused on while we were shut down. We tried to stay positive,” ReNew You Spalon owner Kristen Walker said.

Kristen Walker of Bremen owns ReNew You Spalon that offers everything from massage therapy to cosmetology services, but while trying to stay positive throughout the pandemic, she says she is worried for small businesses like her own.

“I’m very scared of my struggle and their struggle because if one business goes down, when is the next one going to go? When is it going to be my turn?” Walker said.

Walker says she applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan but didn’t qualify since her business doesn’t have a payroll. She also applied for an Economic Injury Disaster loan and didn’t qualify for that one either.

“That was a crushing blow to me. That was hard. I felt very defeated, and I think that’s maybe when it sunk in that I thought, I might not make it,” Walker said.

Walker says she is friends with several other business owners in town who have had similar experiences, and she stresses the importance of shopping small.

“Shopping local shows that we care and you care about us and we are here. It’s just that community feeling of we’re going to make it together,” Walker said.

Although Walker doesn’t know if or when she will receive any financial help in the future, she is hopeful that she will be able to keep her small business up and running.

“Whether we get a loan or not, we’re going to move forward and march forward as much as we can, and hopefully we can be one of the survivors that can say we did it. We made it,” Walker said.

For more information about ReNew You Spalon

