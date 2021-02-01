Advertisement

Surging Panthers hold off reeling Red Wings 3-2

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored and the Florida Panthers held off the Detroit Red Wings for a 3-2 win.

Anthony Mantha scored with 1:48 remaining to pull the Red Wings within a goal after pulling goalie Thomas Greiss to add an extra skater.

Detroit pulled its goaltender again, but couldn’t get another shot past Chris Driedger to extend the game.

Driedger finished with 32 saves for the Panthers, whose only loss this season was in a shootout.

Dylan Larkin scored to put the Red Wings ahead early in the game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/31/2021 8:31:35 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
The missing dog, Jay, has been found safely and reunited with Jerry!
Missing dog found, reunited with owner
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued in Michiana!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow reports are coming in! How much snow did you get?
Expected total snow amounts
WINTER STORM INFORMATION
Two suspects arrested in connection to Ace Hardware burglary in St. Joseph Township

Latest News

drew white coming back
Drew Whites announces he’ll return for a fifth year
76ers find finishing touch to rally past Pacers, 119-110
Lankinen helps Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 3-1
Liddell leads No. 13 Ohio St over skidding Michigan St 79-62