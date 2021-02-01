St. Joseph County Metro Homicide investigating death of baby

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating the death of a baby.

Police were called to examine the child at Memorial Hospital back on January 27 at 6 p.m.

There were no visible injuries on the six-month-old boy, but an autopsy pointed to internal injuries.

Right now, County Metro Homicide is working to determine when and how those injuries happened.

