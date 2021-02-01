Shifting focus to the cold Monday as snowfall ends across Michiana

TODAY:

School closings and delays due to blowing and drifting snow Monday morning. Winds from the north are impacting the Toll Road and diminishing travel conditions for your morning commute. Temperatures start in the upper 20s with a wind chill in the middle teens. Afternoon highs stall near the freezing point. Mostly cloudy skies with a few light snow flurries on the radar.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the teens with gradually clearing skies. Quite cold Tuesday morning.

TOMORROW:

Highs in the low 30s with a bit of lake effect snow in our western communities. Partly cloudy skies.

