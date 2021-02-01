Senate to vote on Buttigieg nomination Tuesday

(WNDU) - The Senate will vote on the nomination of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg to the Biden cabinet on Tuesday.

Buttigieg is slated to become the next secretary of transportation.

The Senate Commerce Committee voted 21-to-3 to advance his nomination last week.

If he wins approval, he’ll make history as the first openly gay cabinet member confirmed by the Senate.

The vote is set to being at noon.

