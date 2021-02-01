Advertisement

Senate to vote on Buttigieg nomination Tuesday

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The Senate will vote on the nomination of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg to the Biden cabinet on Tuesday.

Buttigieg is slated to become the next secretary of transportation.

The Senate Commerce Committee voted 21-to-3 to advance his nomination last week.

If he wins approval, he’ll make history as the first openly gay cabinet member confirmed by the Senate.

The vote is set to being at noon.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued in Michiana!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow reports are coming in! How much snow did you get?
The missing dog, Jay, has been found safely and reunited with Jerry!
Missing dog found, reunited with owner
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
Two suspects arrested in connection to Ace Hardware burglary in St. Joseph Township
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the...
AP source: Lions trade Stafford to LA for Goff, draft picks

Latest News

FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.
Antibody Infusion Center coming to Mishawaka to help COVID-19 patients
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Coronavirus treatment
Michigan Democrats release COVID-19 recovery plan
Medical Moment: HIPEC keeps Bob building
Medical Moment: HIPEC keeps Bob building
Model Elementary School in Goshen helps students and staff realize why they matter.
Goshen elementary school helps students, staff understand why they matter