Advertisement

North Carolina stops issuing Confederate license plates

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license...
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates, similar to this one, featuring the Confederate battle flag.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the agency says removal of the license plate, issued to members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization, took effect Jan. 1.

A statement from NCDMV says it will continue to recognize the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans as a civic organization entitled to a specialty plate, but the recognition doesn’t entitle it to dictate the contents of the government speech on that plate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued in Michiana!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow reports are coming in! How much snow did you get?
The missing dog, Jay, has been found safely and reunited with Jerry!
Missing dog found, reunited with owner
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
Two suspects arrested in connection to Ace Hardware burglary in St. Joseph Township
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the...
AP source: Lions trade Stafford to LA for Goff, draft picks

Latest News

Congress has spent $4 trillion to keep the economy stable since the pandemic shuttered schools,...
CBO projects 4.6% economic growth in Biden’s first year, but jobs will lag
FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.
Antibody Infusion Center coming to Mishawaka to help COVID-19 patients
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden meets with Republicans as Democrats push ahead on virus aid, stimulus checks
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Coronavirus treatment
Michigan Democrats release COVID-19 recovery plan