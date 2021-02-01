Michigan reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,066* more cases Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 8 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,066* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (02/01/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 30th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,033 per day.

There have been 14,609 deaths and 561,307 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 3,011* new cases were reported. Note on cases (01/25/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 23rd. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,505 per day.

Thursday: 80* more coronavirus deaths and 1,872 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 67 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 6 more coronavirus deaths and 1,681 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 79* more coronavirus deaths and 1,476 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 44 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 198 deaths and 10,936 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 57 deaths and 3,748 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 75 deaths and 4,435 confirmed and probable cases.

