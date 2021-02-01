Advertisement

Michigan Democrats release COVID-19 recovery plan

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan House Democrats unveiled a plan that would immediately unleash $5 billion in federal dollars to help Michiganders impacted most by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifics of the plan include $2.1 billion for food assistance, $661 million to help with rental assistance and utilities, $270 million for small business relief and $2 million to help public schools.

Meanwhile, $575 million dollars is planned to expand COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and lab capacity.

And $90 million is set to help with vaccine distribution.

Representatives are calling for a rapid vote to bring the federal relief money to Michigan.

