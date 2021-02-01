Martin’s Super Market to offer COVID vaccines
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Pharmacies at Martin’s Super Markets are preparing to administer free COVID vaccines.
You can sign up online to be notified when the vaccine is available at your nearest store.
And you’ll have to complete a health screening before receiving the vaccine.
After getting the shot, you’ll be monitored by a pharmacist for a brief period of time.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.