Marshall County Humane Society adopts all its dogs

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Exciting new details, for the first time in over 30 years, the Marshall County Humane Society has all of its dogs adopted.

All 16 dog kennels are empty thanks to those who have adopted the pets and given them a forever home.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said, “Although we know that it won’t last long and it’s our honor to care for the homeless pets in our community, this is a huge milestone for us and we are proud to finally reach this goal.”

