Lankinen helps Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves and the short-handed Chicago Blackhawks jumped on two costly mistakes by Elvis Merzlikins in the third period, topping the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1.

Patrick Kane and Philipp Kurashev each had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which had dropped three in a row.

The Blackhawks improved to 1-1 on a four-game homestand after losing 2-1 to the Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets, and Merzlikins stopped 33 shots.

1/31/2021 9:41:59 PM (GMT -5:00)