Indoor dining resumes in Michigan for first time in over two months

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - For the first time in over two months, the dining room was back open at Harvest Cafe in Niles Monday.

“This morning, when we finally got to open the doors, we were really excited. It was a very exciting day for us,” Harvest Cafe owner Pamela Sabasty says.

Among those sharing that same excitement were some regulars, Larry and Carolyn Kilcoy, both who not only shared a meal but proposed at Harvest Cafe six months ago.

“It was my ring and it was all over and I was in love,” Carolyn Kilcoy says. “She ran out here crying and shaking,” Larry Kilcoy recalled.

Despite Larry and Carolyn’s love for each other, and their love for Harvest Cafe, the latest reopening of indoor dining in Michigan does come with some restrictions including 25 percent capacity with a 100 person limit, and a 10 p.m. curfew.

And while the new rules changes sound promising, “It feels good to be able to sit with your friends or even each other,” Carolyn Kilcoy says.

Sabasty says there are still some challenges to overcome.

“It’s been frustrating because we can go just about everywhere else and see the rules being broken and yet, we weren’t allow to open even though we can see the rules be broken everywhere else,” Sabasty says.

Places like Rise N Shine Cafe who continued to stand up and defy Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s orders since being required to shut down indoor dining in November.

(SOT) Angel Robison, owner of Rise N Shine Cafe (1:12-1:23)

“We have 10 families that work for us. We couldn’t put them out of work just before Christmas. We all have children and just lives,” Rise N Shine Cafe owner Angel Robison says.

And even though indoor dining is back on the menu, Sabasty she is focusing on keeping customers safe, especially the most vulnerable.

“We try to make it as safe as possible because we have a lot of elderly people and I really like knowing that I’m protecting that,” Sabasty says.

For Robison, safety comes first too. On the other hand, instead of the state determining what ‘safe’ is to them, Robison says it should be up to the owners to decide.

“I would like to see for us to be able to make our own choices and for people to go out to eat if they would like to and feel comfortable,” Robison says.

Some restaurants have decided not to reopen indoor dining. However, those who have must require customers to provide contact information upon arrival for contact tracing, or in case if there are any outbreaks.

