Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,733 more cases Monday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,733 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,594 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 9,613 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 628,391 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 46 more coronavirus deaths and 2,647 new cases were reported. 1,725 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 34 more coronavirus deaths and 2,890 new cases were reported. 1,915 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 2,260 new cases were reported. 1,902 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 80 more coronavirus deaths and 1,777 new cases were reported. 1,976 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 28,004 (+47) cases and 422 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,715 (+31) cases and 348 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,382 (+16) cases and 170 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,215 (+12) cases and 85 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,185 (+15) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,350 (+5) cases and 63 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,805 (+2) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,690 (+8) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,001 (+2) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

