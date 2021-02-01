Indiana lawmakers discuss 1st cigarette tax hike since 2007

INDIANANPOLIS (AP) - Indiana could increase its cigarette tax for the first time in more than a decade and impose a new state tax on vaping liquids under a proposal being considered by state lawmakers.

The proposal discussed by an Indiana House committee Monday would add $1 to the state’s current 99.5 cents per pack cigarette tax.

It has the backing of many health organizations and business groups as a way to discourage smoking and reduce Indiana’s high smoking rate.

The bill also would charge a 39% tax on the liquids used in e-cigarettes, which the sponsor says would be roughly equivalent to the cigarette tax.

