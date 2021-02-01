Advertisement

Important reminders during American Heart Month

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - February is American Heart Month, and it serves as a good reminder to learn CPR.

Clay Fire saw a high number of cardiac arrests in January.

And every day in the United States, more than a thousand cardiac arrests happen outside of a hospital setting.

To prevent more deaths from happening, it’s crucial for everyone to know the basics of CPR, and how to properly use an AED.

Knowing these skills can potentially save a life.

“You can make an instant difference in what’s happening,” said Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone. “And being able to call 911, tell them what the problem is. You’re getting down, doing those chest compressions at 100 beats a minute and two inches depth.”

Throughout February, Clay Fire will be posting CPR information on their social media platforms.

You can also download Pulse Point, a 911 connected mobile app that alerts you when a cardiac arrest happens in your area and tells you where the nearest AED is located.

