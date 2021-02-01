Advertisement

Hoosiers 65 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

ourshot.in.gov
ourshot.in.gov(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Hoosiers 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting ourshot.in.gov. Those needing assistance with registration can call 211 or one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.

A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

You can find more information at coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana health officials are making the COVID-19 vaccine available to include those between ages 65 and 69.

The state Department of Health announced the expansion Monday, adding the new age group after previously making all residents ages 70 and older and health care workers eligible for shots.

The vaccine is available at no cost. Appointments will be available in all 92 counties and can be made at the website ourshot.in.gov or by calling the state’s 2-1-1 telephone assistance service.  

The state heath department says the coronavirus has killed nearly 10,000 people in Indiana, with almost 60% of those deaths in the past three months.

