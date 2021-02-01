Advertisement

Former Irish running back Jahmir Smith transfers to Appalachian State

The former three-star recruit left the Notre Dame football program in October to focus on his mental health.
Smith recorded 5 carries for 15 yards this season in his one game against Duke.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Irish running back Jahmir Smith announced on twitter Monday afternoon that he will transfer to Appalachian State.

Smith grew up in Sanford, North Carolina which is about a three-and-a-half hour drive to Appalachian State’s campus is Boone, North Carolina.

The former three-star recruit left the Notre Dame football program in October to focus on his mental health.

Smith recorded just five carries for 15 yards in 2020.

