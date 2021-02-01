Former Irish running back Jahmir Smith transfers to Appalachian State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Irish running back Jahmir Smith announced on twitter Monday afternoon that he will transfer to Appalachian State.

Committed! ... Tremendous thanks to my family for continuing, and never failing to give me unconditional love. I’m excited to join this great program as a graduate transfer! #GoApp pic.twitter.com/fpSRMTCe3y — Jahmir Smith (@realjahmirsmith) February 1, 2021

Smith grew up in Sanford, North Carolina which is about a three-and-a-half hour drive to Appalachian State’s campus is Boone, North Carolina.

The former three-star recruit left the Notre Dame football program in October to focus on his mental health.

Smith recorded just five carries for 15 yards in 2020.

