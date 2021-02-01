FACT CHECK: Looking at COVID-19 vaccination myths

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Last week, we brought you the story about a Benton Harbor doctor speaking out about his concerns with the COVID-19 vaccines.

Now we’re fact-checking some of those doctor’s claims.

Dr. Donald Tynes made a lot of claims about these vaccines, so I looked into a few of his points to clear up concerns about the safety of these vaccines.

Dr Tynes called the COVID-19 vaccines an experiment on people since it has not been longitudinally studied.

This is somewhat true but a bit misleading. There have been no long-term studies on the vaccines, however it’s not really an experiment on people according to health officials. The CDC says the vaccines have in-fact been studied. For example, the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine saw a three-phase clinical trial with over 40,000 participants. Severe reactions were very rare, and mild symptoms such as fever and headache were common.

In December of 2020, out of the 1,893,360 first vaccination does of Pfizer’s vaccine, only .2% saw severe allergic reactions.

Another claim from Dr. Tynes is the vaccine won’t prevent COVID-19 infection, but only lessen symptoms of an infection.

The CDC says COVID-19 vaccination works by teaching your immune system how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19, and this protects you from getting sick with COVID-19.

Dr. Tynes also mentions that the messenger RNA (mRNA) in the vaccine will “take over the human body”.

According to the CDC, the messenger RNA only helps create a spike protein on a cell to create immunity from COVID-19, and is then disposed of by the body. The CDC says “It is important to note that the mRNA strand never enters the cell’s nucleus or affects genetic material. This information helps counter misinformation about how mRNA vaccines alter or modify someone’s genetic makeup.”

Unrelated to Dr. Tynes, another myth making it’s rounds is that the COVID-19 vaccines could potentially have negative effects on pregnancy.

Here’s what the CDC says: “There is currently no evidence that antibodies formed from COVID-19 vaccination cause any problems with pregnancy, including the development of the placenta.”

There’s also no evidence that these vaccines will impact your ability to get pregnant.

